Washington and Ward scored 19 as Southeast Missouri State knocks off Central Arkansas 77-73 in OT

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Tedrick Washington Jr. and BJ Ward both had 19 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 77-73 overtime victory against Central Arkansas on Thursday night.

Washington had eight rebounds for the Redhawks (2-3). Ward shot 6 for 13 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Rob Martin and Damarion Walkup both added 11 points.

Elias Cato led the Bears (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Brayden Fagbemi added 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for Central Arkansas. Layne Taylor also had 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Central Arkansas missed the front end of a pair of one-and-one free throws in the last 20 seconds of regulation.

