Walsh leads Binghamton against Fordham after 21-point showing

Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) at Fordham Rams (1-1)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits Fordham after Gavin Walsh scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 88-64 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

Fordham finished 13-20 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rams shot 40.0% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.

Binghamton went 15-15 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Bearcats averaged 72.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.2 last season.

