Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Walsh leads Binghamton against…

Walsh leads Binghamton against Fordham after 21-point showing

The Associated Press

November 11, 2024, 3:21 AM

Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) at Fordham Rams (1-1)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits Fordham after Gavin Walsh scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 88-64 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

Fordham finished 13-20 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rams shot 40.0% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.

Binghamton went 15-15 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Bearcats averaged 72.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up