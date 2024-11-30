Walker’s 20 help IU Indianapolis knock off Trinity Christian 106-49

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jarvis Walker’s 20 points helped IU Indianapolis defeat Trinity Christian 106-49 on Saturday. Walker shot 7 for…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jarvis Walker’s 20 points helped IU Indianapolis defeat Trinity Christian 106-49 on Saturday.

Walker shot 7 for 12, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Jaguars (4-5). Paul Zilinskas shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. DeSean Goode had 14 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

The Trolls were led in scoring by Tylan Harris, who finished with 11 points. Kaden Eirhart added nine points for Trinity Christian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

