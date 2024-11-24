Walker’s 19 lead Montana State past Southern Miss 79-59 at Basketball Travelers Invitational

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Walker’s 19 points helped Montana State defeat Southern Miss 79-59 on Sunday night at the…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Walker’s 19 points helped Montana State defeat Southern Miss 79-59 on Sunday night at the Basketball Travelers Invitational.

Walker had six rebounds for the Bobcats (2-4). Brian Goracke went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Tyler Patterson went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Christian Watson finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-3). Cobie Montgomery added nine points for Southern Miss. Denijay Harris also put up eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.