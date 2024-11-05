Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Walker's 19 lead Belmont…

Walker’s 19 lead Belmont over Maryville (Tenn.) 93-70

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 12:23 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Isaiah Walker had 19 points in Belmont’s 93-70 victory over Maryville (Tenn.) on Monday night in a season opener.

Walker added five rebounds for the Bruins. Sam Orme scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Tyler Lundblade shot 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Reed Kemp finished with 24 points for the Fighting Scots. Maryville also got 17 points from Chase Morgan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up