Walker’s 19 lead Belmont over Maryville (Tenn.) 93-70

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Isaiah Walker had 19 points in Belmont’s 93-70 victory over Maryville (Tenn.) on Monday night in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Isaiah Walker had 19 points in Belmont’s 93-70 victory over Maryville (Tenn.) on Monday night in a season opener.

Walker added five rebounds for the Bruins. Sam Orme scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Tyler Lundblade shot 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Reed Kemp finished with 24 points for the Fighting Scots. Maryville also got 17 points from Chase Morgan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.