Walker and IU Indianapolis host Alabama A&M

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-5) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis plays Alabama A&M after Jarvis Walker scored 21 points in IU Indianapolis’ 72-62 loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. Alabama A&M is third in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.7 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Jaguars are 0-2 in road games. IU Indianapolis is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 69.8 points per game and is shooting 39.5%.

Alabama A&M’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Alabama A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Moodie is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Paul Zilinskas is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 19.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

