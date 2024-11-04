Wake Forest starts season at home against Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons…

Coppin State Eagles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -30.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest starts the season at home against Coppin State.

Wake Forest went 17-2 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Demon Deacons averaged 5.9 steals, 4.1 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Coppin State finished 0-17 on the road and 2-27 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 8.2 assists per game on 20.2 made field goals last season.

