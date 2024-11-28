Florida Gators (6-0) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -6;…

Florida Gators (6-0) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -6; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest squares off against No. 18 Florida at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Demon Deacons are 6-1 in non-conference play. Wake Forest averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Gators have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Florida has a 5-0 record against opponents over .500.

Wake Forest averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Florida gives up. Florida scores 21.9 more points per game (88.2) than Wake Forest allows (66.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.

Alijah Martin is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

