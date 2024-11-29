Wake Forest squares off against Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on Minnesota in Orlando, Florida.

The Demon Deacons have a 6-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Wake Forest averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Golden Gophers have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Minnesota scores 64.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Wake Forest averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Demon Deacons.

Dawson Garcia is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

