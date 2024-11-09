Live Radio
Wake Forest squares off against Michigan in Greensboro, North Carolina

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 3:21 AM

Michigan Wolverines (1-0) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest will play Michigan at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Wake Forest finished 21-14 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Demon Deacons shot 47.4% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

Michigan went 8-24 overall with a 5-5 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Wolverines allowed opponents to score 79.0 points per game and shot 46.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

