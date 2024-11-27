Wake Forest plays No. 18 Florida

Florida Gators (6-0) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Florida…

Florida Gators (6-0) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Florida and Wake Forest meet at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Demon Deacons have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Wake Forest is 5-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Gators are 6-0 in non-conference play. Florida is third in the SEC scoring 40.7 points per game in the paint led by Alex Condon averaging 6.7.

Wake Forest averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Florida allows. Florida has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is shooting 48.4% and averaging 18.9 points for the Demon Deacons.

Alijah Martin is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Gators.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

