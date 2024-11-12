Wake Forest hosts South Carolina Upstate after Dean’s 20-point showing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate takes on Wake Forest after Mister Dean scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 93-74 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Wake Forest went 21-14 overall with a 17-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Demon Deacons averaged 78.1 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point distance last season.

South Carolina Upstate went 10-20 overall with a 4-12 record on the road a season ago. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 72.9 points per game and shot 44.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.