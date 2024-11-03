Live Radio
Wake Forest Demon Deacons start season at home against the Coppin State Eagles

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 2:43 AM

Coppin State Eagles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest starts the season at home against Coppin State.

Wake Forest went 17-2 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Demon Deacons averaged 5.9 steals, 4.1 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Coppin State finished 2-27 overall a season ago while going 0-17 on the road. The Eagles averaged 57.9 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free-throw line and 15.9 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

