Wake Forest Demon Deacons start season at home against the Coppin State Eagles

Coppin State Eagles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest starts the season at home against Coppin State.

Wake Forest went 17-2 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Demon Deacons averaged 5.9 steals, 4.1 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Coppin State finished 2-27 overall a season ago while going 0-17 on the road. The Eagles averaged 57.9 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free-throw line and 15.9 from beyond the arc.

