Wake Forest cruises past Coppin State 64-49 behind Cameron Hildreth’s 15 points

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth scored 15 points to lead Wake Forest over Coppin State 64-49 on Monday night.

Hildreth was 4 of 8 from the floor and 3 of 6 from long range. Omaha Biliew added 11 points for Wake Forest, which shot 39% (22 of 56) from the floor.

Hunter Sallis, who led Wake Forest in scoring last season averaging 18 points, chipped in 10 points against Coppin State to go with five assists. Tre’Von Spillers had nine points and nine rebounds.

Derrius Ward made three 3-pointers and scored 19 points for the Eagles, who shot 28% (17 of 60) from the floor.

Wake Forest never trailed and closed the first half on a 16-7 run for a 42-22 advantage. Hildreth led the Demon Deacons with 10 first-half points and Biliew had eight. The pair made two 3-pointers apiece.

Biliew’s dunk stretched the Wake Forest lead to 22 points about midway through the second half. The Demon Deacons finished with 18 points from 20 Coppin State turnovers.

Wake Forest beat Coppin State 69-52 on Feb. 6, 1989 in the teams only other matchup.

