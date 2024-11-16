Wagner’s 19 lead Indiana State past Ball State 94-84

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Camp Wagner scored 19 points as Indiana State beat Ball State 94-84 on Saturday. Wagner added…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Camp Wagner scored 19 points as Indiana State beat Ball State 94-84 on Saturday.

Wagner added five rebounds for the Sycamores (2-2). Kmani Doughty scored 17 points while going 4 of 5 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line and added five rebounds. Jaden Daughtry finished 7 of 14 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Cardinals (1-3) were led by Payton Sparks, who recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Ball State also got 14 points from TJ Burch. Mickey Pearson Jr. also had 12 points.

Doughty scored six points in the first half and Indiana State went into the break trailing 39-36. Indiana State used a 12-1 second-half run to take the lead at 78-67 with 3:32 left. Wagner scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.