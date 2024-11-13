Wagner visits No. 22 St. John’s following Luis’ 24-point performance

Wagner Seahawks (0-1) at St. John’s Red Storm (2-0) New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm…

Wagner Seahawks (0-1) at St. John’s Red Storm (2-0)

New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -23.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 St. John’s plays Wagner after RJ Luis scored 24 points in St. John’s 96-73 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

St. John’s went 20-13 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Red Storm averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 32.7 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

Wagner finished 17-16 overall with a 9-10 record on the road a season ago. The Seahawks averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 26.2 in the paint, 13.0 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

