Wagner takes down Springfield (Mass.) 81-46

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Zaire Williams’ 19 points helped Wagner defeat Springfield (Mass.) 81-46 on Saturday night.

Williams had five steals for the Seahawks (3-3). Ja’Kair Sanchez scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Tyje Kelton had 11 points and shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Pride were led in scoring by Xoren Livingston, who finished with 13 points. RJ Hutt added 11 points and three blocks for Springfield.

