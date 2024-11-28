Wagner faces Florida International, seeks to break 4-game skid

Wagner Seahawks (1-4) at Florida International Panthers (1-4) Miami; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner is looking to end…

Wagner Seahawks (1-4) at Florida International Panthers (1-4)

Miami; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner is looking to end its four-game losing streak with a win against Florida International.

The Panthers are 1-3 on their home court. Florida International ranks third in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 36.4 rebounds. Parris Atkins leads the Panthers with 6.4 boards.

The Seahawks are 0-3 on the road. Wagner ranks fourth in the NEC with 12.2 assists per game led by Keana Foz averaging 3.2.

Florida International averages 72.4 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 68.6 Wagner allows. Wagner has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atkins is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Panthers.

Julia Fabozzi is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Seahawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

