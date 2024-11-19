Vyctorius Miller scores 19 to help LSU beat Charleston Southern 77-68

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Freshman Vyctorius Miller scored 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting, Jordan Sears scored 15 points and…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Freshman Vyctorius Miller scored 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting, Jordan Sears scored 15 points and LSU beat Charleston Southern 77-68 Tuesday night.

Dji Bailey made 5 of 6 from the field and scored 11 points — all in the second half — for LSU (4-0).

Taje’ Kelly hit a jumper that gave Charleston Southern (1-5) a two-point lead with 9:39 to play but Miller answered with a dunk on the other end to spark a 14-0 run that made it 70-58 about 6 minutes later and LSU led the rest of the way. The Buccaneers missed seven consecutive shots and committed three turnovers during the decisive spurt.

Daylen Berry had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Charleston Southern, Kelly scored 15 and RJ Johnson added 14 points.

LSU shot 51% (30 of 59) from the field to hold off the Bucs. Charleston Southern scored 22 points off 11 Tigers turnovers and used an 18-13 advantage on the offensive glass to outscore LSU 21-10 in second-chance points.

Miller’s dad, Vyshonn, and uncle Percy are better known as rappers Silkk the Shocker and Master P.

