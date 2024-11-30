Vonleh leads Baylor against Louisiana Tech after 20-point performance

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-2) at Baylor Bears (6-2) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays Louisiana…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-2) at Baylor Bears (6-2)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays Louisiana Tech after Aaronette Vonleh scored 20 points in Baylor’s 84-58 win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Bears have gone 4-0 at home. Baylor is third in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 38.5 rebounds. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs leads the Bears with 9.4 boards.

The Lady Techsters have gone 1-1 away from home. Louisiana Tech is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Baylor makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Louisiana Tech has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Littlepage-Buggs is scoring 15.3 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bears.

Jianna Morris averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc.

