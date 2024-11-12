VMI knocks off Christendom 102-56

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — TJ Johnson scored 23 points as VMI beat Christendom 102-56 on Tuesday night. Johnson also contributed…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — TJ Johnson scored 23 points as VMI beat Christendom 102-56 on Tuesday night.

Johnson also contributed nine rebounds and five steals for the Keydets (3-0). Walker Andrews scored 20 points while going 8 of 15 (4 for 9 from 3-point range). Tan Yildizoglu had 14 points and went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

Edmund Thomas led the way for the Crusaders with 18 points and eight rebounds. John Fowler added 13 points for Christendom. Daniel Schultz had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

