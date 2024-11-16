VMI Keydets and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers meet

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-3) vs. VMI Keydets (3-1) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-3) vs. VMI Keydets (3-1)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI will take on Charleston Southern at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

VMI finished 4-28 overall with a 3-10 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Keydets gave up 82.6 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

Charleston Southern went 10-20 overall with a 4-9 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Buccaneers averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 26.7 in the paint, 9.4 off of turnovers and 6.2 on fast breaks.

