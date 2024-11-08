Virginia Tech hosts South Carolina Upstate after Dean’s 25-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) Blacksburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -20; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate takes on Virginia Tech after Mister Dean scored 25 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 103-70 victory against the Piedmont Lions.

Virginia Tech finished 15-2 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Hokies averaged 74.9 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 6.8 on fast breaks.

South Carolina Upstate finished 10-20 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Spartans averaged 71.0 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point distance last season.

