Virginia Tech hosts Delaware State to start season

Delaware State Hornets at Virginia Tech Hokies Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -18.5; over/under is…

Delaware State Hornets at Virginia Tech Hokies

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -18.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech begins the season at home against Delaware State.

Virginia Tech finished 19-15 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hokies averaged 74.9 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Delaware State finished 4-11 on the road and 15-19 overall last season. The Hornets shot 43.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.