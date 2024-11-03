Virginia Tech hosts Delaware State for season opener

Delaware State Hornets at Virginia Tech Hokies Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Delaware State…

Delaware State Hornets at Virginia Tech Hokies

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Delaware State for the season opener.

Virginia Tech went 19-15 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hokies averaged 74.9 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Delaware State went 15-19 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Hornets averaged 8.4 steals, 1.9 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

