Virginia Tech Hokies to host Winthrop Eagles Monday

Winthrop Eagles (2-0) at Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0)
Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -8.5; over/under is 153.5
BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Winthrop.
Virginia Tech went 19-15 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hokies averaged 5.3 steals, 2.4 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.
Winthrop finished 17-15 overall last season while going 6-9 on the road. The Eagles averaged 6.3 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.
