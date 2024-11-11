Virginia Tech Hokies to host Winthrop Eagles Monday

Winthrop Eagles (2-0) at Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0) Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -8.5; over/under…

Winthrop Eagles (2-0) at Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Winthrop.

Virginia Tech went 19-15 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hokies averaged 5.3 steals, 2.4 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

Winthrop finished 17-15 overall last season while going 6-9 on the road. The Eagles averaged 6.3 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

