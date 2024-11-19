Virginia Tech Hokies to host Jacksonville Dolphins Wednesday

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces Jacksonville.…

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces Jacksonville.

Virginia Tech went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Hokies gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 15.9 fouls last season.

Jacksonville went 3-14 on the road and 16-17 overall a season ago. The Dolphins allowed opponents to score 72.4 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.