Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces Penn State in Baltimore, Maryland.

Virginia Tech finished 19-15 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Hokies allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

Penn State finished 16-17 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Nittany Lions averaged 75.1 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.4% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

