Virginia Tech Hokies face the Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines (4-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan and Virginia Tech play at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Hokies have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Virginia Tech scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Wolverines are 4-1 in non-conference play. Michigan averages 82.6 points while outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game.

Virginia Tech averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Michigan gives up. Michigan has shot at a 52.8% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mylyjael Poteat is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Hokies.

Tre Donaldson is averaging 13.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Wolverines.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

