Virginia Tech Hokies and the Penn State Nittany Lions square off

Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays Penn State in Baltimore, Maryland.

Virginia Tech finished 19-15 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Hokies averaged 74.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.0 last season.

Penn State went 16-17 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Nittany Lions averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 23.1 from 3-point range.

