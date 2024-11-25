Virginia Tech Hokies and the Michigan Wolverines play in Cypress Lake, Florida

Michigan Wolverines (4-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2) Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -10.5;…

Michigan Wolverines (4-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on Michigan in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Hokies are 3-2 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech is sixth in the ACC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Toibu Lawal averaging 3.2.

The Wolverines are 4-1 in non-conference play. Michigan scores 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 21.6 points per game.

Virginia Tech makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Michigan has shot at a 52.8% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schutt averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Tre Donaldson is averaging 13.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Wolverines.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

