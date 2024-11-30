Virginia Tech Hokies and the Michigan Wolverines play in Cypress Lake, Florida

Michigan Wolverines (6-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (6-1) Cypress Lake, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Michigan and Virginia…

Michigan Wolverines (6-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (6-1)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan and Virginia Tech square off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Hokies are 6-1 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech is 6-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolverines have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. Michigan is 6-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Virginia Tech averages 82.7 points, 29.6 more per game than the 53.1 Michigan allows. Michigan averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Virginia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matilda Ekh is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 11.1 points.

Syla Swords is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.0 points for the Wolverines.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.