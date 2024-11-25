Virginia plays Manhattan for cross-conference game

Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-2) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia and Manhattan meet in…

Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-2)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia and Manhattan meet in non-conference action.

The Cavaliers are 2-0 in home games. Virginia is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Jaspers are 0-2 in road games. Manhattan leads the MAAC with 15.4 assists. Jaden Winston leads the Jaspers with 4.4.

Virginia is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 14.4 more points per game (75.4) than Virginia allows to opponents (61.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Will Sydnor is averaging 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Jaspers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

