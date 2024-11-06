Virginia plays Campbell in non-conference showdown

Campbell Fighting Camels at Virginia Cavaliers Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia and Campbell face off in…

Campbell Fighting Camels at Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia and Campbell face off in non-conference action.

Virginia finished 23-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 7.0 steals, 5.0 blocks and 7.5 turnovers per game last season.

Campbell finished 8-11 in CAA play and 3-11 on the road a season ago. The Fighting Camels averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 32.8 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.