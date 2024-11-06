Virginia outlasts Campbell to give interim head coach Ron Sanchez a victory in his debut

Freshman Jacob Cofie had 16 points, Elijah Saunders scored nine of his 11 points in the second half and Virginia outlasted Campbell 65-56 on Wednesday night to begin the Ron Sanchez era.

Campbell Virginia Basketball Members of the Virginia band cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Campbell, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf) AP Photo/Mike Kropf Campbell Virginia Basketball Virginia forward Elijah Saunders (2) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Campbell, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf) AP Photo/Mike Kropf Campbell Virginia Basketball Virginia forward Jacob Cofie (5) dunks the ball past Campbell guard Caleb Zurliene during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf) AP Photo/Mike Kropf Campbell Virginia Basketball Virginia interim head coach Ron Sanchez celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Campbell, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf) AP Photo/Mike Kropf ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Freshman Jacob Cofie had 16 points, Elijah Saunders scored nine of his 11 points in the second half and Virginia outlasted Campbell 65-56 on Wednesday night to begin the Ron Sanchez era.

Sanchez was named interim head coach on Oct. 18 after three-time national coach of the year Tony Bennett retired. Sanchez spent 10 seasons on Bennett’s staff at Virginia in two different stints, 2009-19 and 2023-24.

Cofie gave Virginia its last double-digit lead with 6:08 remaining in the second half before Campbell cut it to six points three times in the next four minutes.

Virginia appeared to take an eight-point lead with two minutes left but an official review determined Saunders’ putback attempt did not leave his hands before the shot clock expired.

Campbell guard Jasin Sinani was fouled going for a dunk with 1:46 left before making one of two free throws to get within 59-54. But Virginia’s Isaac McKneely was fouled far from the basket and he made both free throws to extend the lead.

Virginia went 2 for 4 on its next two trips to the free-throw line but Campbell could not capitalize.

Virginia improved to 14-2 in its last 16 season openers.

McKneely finished with 11 points and Blake Buchanan added 10 for Virginia.

Colby Duggan scored a team-high nine points for Campbell (1-1).

It was a back and forth first half until the final five minutes when Virginia went on a 12-2 run, capped by 3-pointers by Cofie and Ishan Sharma on back-to-back possessions for a 35-23 lead. Cofie and Sharma combined to make all six of their shots as Virginia made 14 of 22 (64%).

The Fighting Camels made four 3-pointers in the opening six minutes of the second half to get within 44-38.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.