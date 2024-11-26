Virginia faces Manhattan in non-conference play

Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-2) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -16.5; over/under is…

Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-2)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -16.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacob Cofie and Virginia host Will Sydnor and Manhattan in out-of-conference action.

The Cavaliers are 2-0 in home games. Virginia averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jaspers are 0-2 in road games. Manhattan is fifth in the MAAC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Sydnor averaging 6.6.

Virginia’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cavaliers.

Devin Dinkins is shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 11.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.