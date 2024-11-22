Virginia Cavaliers take on the No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm

St. John’s Red Storm (4-1) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (3-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm…

St. John’s Red Storm (4-1) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -11.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia will play No. 22 St. John’s at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Virginia finished 23-11 overall with a 9-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 7.0 steals, 5.0 blocks and 7.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Red Storm are 4-1 in non-conference play. St. John’s is second in the Big East with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by RJ Luis averaging 5.2.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

