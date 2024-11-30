Virginia Cavaliers square off against the Wyoming Cowgirls

Wyoming Cowgirls (3-4) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) Carolina, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Virginia square…

Wyoming Cowgirls (3-4) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (6-2)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Virginia square off in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Cavaliers have a 6-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Virginia is eighth in the ACC scoring 77.6 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Cowgirls have a 3-4 record in non-conference games. Wyoming averages 61.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Virginia scores 77.6 points, 17.9 more per game than the 59.7 Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 61.6 points per game, 1.0 more than the 60.6 Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.6 points for the Cavaliers.

Allyson Fertig is averaging 18 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Cowgirls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.