Virginia Cavaliers play the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (3-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -12.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia will take on No. 11 Tennessee at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Virginia went 23-11 overall with a 9-3 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers gave up 59.8 points per game while committing 13.6 fouls last season.

Tennessee went 27-9 overall with a 12-4 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Volunteers shot 44.0% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

