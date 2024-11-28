Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Virginia Cavaliers play the…

Virginia Cavaliers play the Green Bay Phoenix

The Associated Press

November 28, 2024, 3:43 AM

Green Bay Phoenix (3-2) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (5-1)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia squares off against Green Bay at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Cavaliers have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Virginia is the top team in the ACC with 25.7 fast break points.

The Phoenix have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Green Bay is fifth in the Horizon giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

Virginia averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Natalie McNeal is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up