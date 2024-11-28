Virginia Cavaliers play the Green Bay Phoenix

Green Bay Phoenix (3-2) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) Carolina, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia squares off…

Green Bay Phoenix (3-2) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (5-1)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia squares off against Green Bay at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Cavaliers have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Virginia is the top team in the ACC with 25.7 fast break points.

The Phoenix have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Green Bay is fifth in the Horizon giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

Virginia averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Natalie McNeal is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

