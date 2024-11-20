Virginia Cavaliers and the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers square off

Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces No. 11 Tennessee…

Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (3-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces No. 11 Tennessee in Nassau, Bahamas.

Virginia finished 23-11 overall with a 9-3 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 62.9 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.8% from behind the arc last season.

Tennessee went 27-9 overall with a 12-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Volunteers shot 44.0% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

