Vinson leads Northern Kentucky against Bellarmine after 21-point showing

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Northern Kentucky Norse (1-5)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on Bellarmine after Sam Vinson scored 21 points in Northern Kentucky’s 79-64 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Norse have gone 1-2 at home. Northern Kentucky is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights have gone 0-3 away from home. Bellarmine allows 77.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Northern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dilling averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc.

Jack Karasinski is averaging 17.2 points for the Knights.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

