Vinson leads Northern Kentucky against Bellarmine after 21-point game

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Northern Kentucky Norse (1-5) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -8.5;…

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Northern Kentucky Norse (1-5)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -8.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Sam Vinson scored 21 points in Northern Kentucky’s 79-64 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Norse have gone 1-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky gives up 70.2 points and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The Knights are 0-3 in road games. Bellarmine averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Northern Kentucky averages 63.3 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 77.4 Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Northern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinson is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Norse.

Jack Karasinski is shooting 62.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.