Villanova Wildcats tip off season at home against the Lafayette Leopards

Lafayette Leopards at Villanova Wildcats

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -20.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova opens the season at home against Lafayette.

Villanova finished 18-16 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Wildcats shot 42.5% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

Lafayette finished 6-9 on the road and 11-21 overall last season. The Leopards averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second-chance points and 8.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

