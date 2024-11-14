Villanova Wildcats and the Virginia Cavaliers meet

Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (2-2) Baltimore; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova will play Virginia at CFG…

Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (2-2)

Baltimore; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova will play Virginia at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Villanova went 18-16 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 27.9 from beyond the arc.

Virginia went 23-11 overall with a 9-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 62.9 points per game last season, 27.5 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 5.3 on fast breaks.

