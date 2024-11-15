Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (2-2) Baltimore; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 129.5…

Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (2-2)

Baltimore; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Virginia in Baltimore, Maryland.

Villanova went 18-16 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats gave up 65.6 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

Virginia finished 23-11 overall with a 9-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 15.0 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

