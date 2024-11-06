Villanova takes on Columbia after Poplar’s 20-point showing

Columbia Lions (1-0) at Villanova Wildcats (1-0) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Columbia…

Columbia Lions (1-0) at Villanova Wildcats (1-0)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Columbia after Wooga Poplar scored 20 points in Villanova’s 75-63 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

Villanova finished 18-16 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 25.8 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

Columbia went 13-14 overall with a 4-8 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 77.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.4 last season.

___

