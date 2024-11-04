Villanova secures 75-63 victory over Lafayette

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Wooga Poplar scored 20 points as Villanova beat Lafayette 75-63 on Monday night. Poplar also had 10…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Wooga Poplar scored 20 points as Villanova beat Lafayette 75-63 on Monday night.

Poplar also had 10 rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats. Tyler Perkins added 13 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds. Jhamir Brickus had 13 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

The Leopards (0-1) were led in scoring by Justin Vander Baan, who finished with 16 points, four assists and two blocks. Devin Hines added 12 points for Lafayette.

NEXT UP

Villanova’s next game is Wednesday against Columbia at home, and Lafayette visits La Salle on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

