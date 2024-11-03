Villanova opens season at home against Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards at Villanova Wildcats Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -20.5; over/under is 130.5…

Lafayette Leopards at Villanova Wildcats

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -20.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Lafayette for the season opener.

Villanova finished 18-16 overall a season ago while going 10-6 at home. The Wildcats gave up 65.6 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

Lafayette finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Leopards averaged 62.8 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 5.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.