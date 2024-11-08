Villanova hosts NJIT following Dixon’s 33-point showing

NJIT Highlanders (0-1) at Villanova Wildcats (1-1) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -21.5; over/under…

NJIT Highlanders (0-1) at Villanova Wildcats (1-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -21.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays NJIT after Eric Dixon scored 33 points in Villanova’s 90-80 loss to the Columbia Lions.

Villanova finished 18-16 overall a season ago while going 10-6 at home. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 65.6 points per game and shoot 40.9% from the field last season.

NJIT went 3-13 in America East play and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Highlanders gave up 75.0 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

